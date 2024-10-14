Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WMBF

    Man arrested after deputies seize fentanyl, cocaine in Pawleys Island

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    William
    1d ago
    GREAT JOB ❤️
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    South Carolina boy, 9, found in bed with bullet in forehead as shooter left 25 bullets in the door
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Dad arrested after allegedly killing man he found in a car with his missing teen daughter
    WMBF18 hours ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Letter to timeshare owners shows resort in Myrtle Beach may never reopen
    WMBF1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Carnival Responds to Complaint About Dining Room Dress Code: "Are These Allowed?"
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard22 hours ago
    Timothy Smith Shares Details About Diddy's 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady8 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA3 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today15 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Town of Atlantic Beach celebrates 90th Anniversary with weekend activities
    WMBF1 day ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    Serious Injuries in Manassas Pedestrian Crash; Driver Faces DUI Charges
    The Inside Scoop - PWC7 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    Couple Found Dead in Manassas Basement During Welfare Check
    The Inside Scoop - PWC1 day ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune26 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama27 days ago
    Advocates urge tenants of troubled Aurora, Colo. buildings to ask for damage deposits for new spaces
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Missing Yellowstone hiker’s dad continues ground search without park’s OK for helicopter
    WyoFile11 hours ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy