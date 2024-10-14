Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • spectrumnews1.com

    Technology plays important role in Dane County's domestic violence-related call response

    By Cody Taylor,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Cataclysm
    1d ago
    don't get me started!!!
    Barbara Karls
    1d ago
    wonderful to have the sense of security that the police may be able to get to these situations prior to a murder happening. what would be even more awesome would be for women to get out of these situations sooner, before violence gets to the severity they get killed, as it's so hard to leave, but you have to, have to leave, take children and get out. we appreciate the domestic violence personnel who risk their lives helping someone everyday. thank you, and thank you for finding this new way of getting help to them sooner.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard22 hours ago
    Timothy Smith Shares Details About Diddy's 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady8 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz21 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA3 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today15 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post21 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bosom Buddies' Actress Wendy Jo Sperber: 2 Decades After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    Couple Found Dead in Manassas Basement During Welfare Check
    The Inside Scoop - PWC1 day ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA19 days ago
    Young boy with rare type of dwarfism continues to defy odds
    spectrumnews1.com2 days ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune26 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy