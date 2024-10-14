Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • wevv.com

    Two people face charges after a robbery at an Evansville apartment turns violent

    By Tommy Mason,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Police: Man arrested after threatening tenants with firearm, aerosol flamethrower
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Ohio dad, 32, famous for having same birthday as wife and babies shot dead outside Dunkin' Donuts
    The Mirror US8 days ago
    Newlywed mother of 4 died after her sister-in-law’s boyfriend, who blamed her for his relationship’s ups and downs, broke into her home and shot her before turning the gun on himself
    Dayton Daily Mag3 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena10 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard22 hours ago
    Timothy Smith Shares Details About Diddy's 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady8 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz21 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA3 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    Couple Found Dead in Manassas Basement During Welfare Check
    The Inside Scoop - PWC1 day ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA19 days ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune26 days ago
    Meet The Energetic & Cuddly Puppy Found Abandoned Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney17 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney26 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz25 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama27 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy