Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ehn.org

    Floods and disinformation threaten Black voter turnout in the wake of Hurricane Helene

    By EHN Curators,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 22
    Add a Comment
    Guest
    19h ago
    They are only affected by their lack of action, and self-imposed victimization.
    Carson & Victoria Fremont
    1d ago
    Both whites and blacks are negatively affected. This is not a race issue, people. It's about helping all people to vote if they want to.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Suspect arrested after reports of threats toward FEMA operations in North Carolina
    CNN2 days ago
    Hurricane victims buried in yards as morgues overflow: Report
    americanmilitarynews.com7 days ago
    Top Republican demands answers as billions in FEMA relief are still going to COVID: 'Legitimate concern'
    Fox News4 days ago
    Man Sees A Bobcat Carrying Something In Her Mouth And Decides To Follow Her
    happywhisker.com9 days ago
    Busted: Bundy collaborator fueled FEMA conspiracy in Hurricane Helene aftermath
    Raw Story8 days ago
    Popular Chain That Closed 18 Years Ago Is Coming Back With 10 Locations
    iheart.com6 days ago
    Biggest Retailer In The US Closing Stores
    Elvis Duran and the Morning Show8 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Rich Florida mom sparks fury after refusing to leave 'Milton proof' mansion as storm batters home
    The Mirror US5 days ago
    ‘It’s Just Really Sick’: Harris Supporter Outraged After Anti-Kamala Ad Features Her Talking About Dead Son
    Mediaite6 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Kamala Harris’ Doctor Reveals List of Medical Conditions
    TheDailyBeast4 days ago
    Potential storm 'Nadine' could hit Florida after Hurricane Milton as Sunshine State faces dual threats
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    South Carolina Man Choked Wife While His Lover Watched Before Trying To Get Rid of The Body: Police
    lawyerherald.com5 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber7 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Watch: Fox News cuts away from Trump rally as ex-president calls media 'corrupt'
    Raw Story2 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard22 hours ago
    ‘Rape,’ ‘Dumb Women’ And ‘Bad Genes’: Inside Trump’s Week Of Unhinged Rants
    HuffPost4 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Weather balloons threaten marine life after bursting
    ehn.org1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy