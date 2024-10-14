Open in App
    • Raw Story

    Alarm as Pentagon confirms deployment of U.S. Troops to Israel

    By Jake Johnson, Common Dreams,

    2 days ago
    RobbieRob4444
    15m ago
    The U.S. never learns from its mistakes it’s so sad to see cause we did the same thing in Vietnam in the name of public interest and allies support but the result of that conflict was a lose and embarrassing to this country and it’s soldiers. When will the U.S. learn that it can’t police the world and still think of its self as the good guys when this country has done wrong if not more wrong than others countries. The situation is sad and we will never learn from our mistakes cause no one has the courage to speak up about it and do some to change the outcome.
    Leon Leszczynski
    9h ago
    Mission creep will most likely follow.
    View all comments
