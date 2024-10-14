Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • capitalbnews.org

    Feds Resolve Civil Rights Complaint Brought by Rural Black Alabama Community

    By Adam Mahoney,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 80
    Add a Comment
    Keith Cobb
    17h ago
    The State Hwy Dept n Hwy Contractor who designed the Highway is at Fault. This happens alot across the country when Money 🤑 n Growth are involved. It'll continue to happen across the Nation due to Millions of illegal First Time Home Buyers. 🍦🤑🍦🤪
    RentFreeInYourHead
    1d ago
    it's Alabama of course " THEY " want free shit when racist card played. gtfoh I bought my land and nobody helped me get it livable, BUT ME!! no fema no grants no racist lawsuit either. just my sweat and hard work. gtfoh.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Alabama’s Black Community Frustrated By Slow Progress On Sanitation Equity
    Black Enterprise3 days ago
    Supreme Court Rejects R. Kelly Appeal Petition — As the Disgraced Singer’s Ex-Wife Promises to ‘Set So Many Free’ With a New Tell-All Book
    Digital Music News8 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    Woman Arrested for Felony Fentanyl Possession in Tishomingo
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Suspect: Black Alabama Man Found Hanged After Lawsuit Against Police, ‘It’s Not Suicide,’ Says Family
    Bossip6 days ago
    Family Dollar customer shocked after overhearing employees discussing new product policy: 'It makes me so angry'
    thecooldown.com4 days ago
    Florida Man 'Lieutenant Dan,' Who Rode Out Hurricane Milton in a Boat, Drops N-Word During Kick Live Stream
    Complex4 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    South Carolina boy, 9, found in bed with bullet in forehead as shooter left 25 bullets in the door
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Kamala Harris’ Doctor Reveals List of Medical Conditions
    TheDailyBeast4 days ago
    Trump tells hurricane victims he'll help cover cost of generators — but only if elected
    Raw Story4 days ago
    'You f—ed with the wrong one': High-profile psychiatrist and marriage counselor files bombshell lawsuit against Dr. Dre claiming bizarre fake FBI agent intimidation
    Law & Crime5 days ago
    Lilly Ledbetter, rare comet, District 2: Down in Alabama
    AL.com2 days ago
    Warnock says large numbers of Black men voting for Trump is ‘not going to happen’
    The Hill2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    Disney Departs Florida, Starts New Chapter in Alabama
    disneyfanatic.com2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber7 days ago
    13-year-old walked away from his mom at Arizona car wash. A month later, he's still missing.
    USA TODAY6 days ago
    FEMA resuming normal North Carolina operations after scaling back due to threat
    CBS News1 day ago
    Stranger takes pictures of teen walking alone in graduation gown and changed his life
    Upworthy3 days ago
    Bill Clinton campaigns for Kamala Harris at fish fry: ‘I don’t know if we can make it without Georgia’
    AL.com2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Trump Fans Wearing ‘Auto Workers for Trump’ Shirts at Detroit Rally Admit They’re Not Actually Auto Workers
    Mediaite7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy