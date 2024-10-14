Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Guitar World Magazine

    He was a ’60s blues firebrand straight out of the “Surrey delta”, before he switched to the Strat and mastered a touch that has never been rivalled – here’s how Jeff Beck forever reshaped the way guitarists think about ‘feel’

    By Andy G Jones,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    “What we have in common is that we don’t shred for the sake of it. In my case, it’s because I can’t!” Brian May on his unlikely guitar kinsmanship with Steve Cropper and Billy Gibbons
    Guitar World Magazine19 hours ago
    “Billy had already played half a solo. The producer said, ‘Can you play the other half?’ I said, ‘Can’t you give him a whole solo and me a whole solo?’” Brian May explains why he was reluctant to share a solo with Billy Gibbons – and what changed his mind
    Guitar World Magazine4 days ago
    “Probably the broadest, most accessible guitar mag in the world... It has been an absolute privilege”: Total Guitar to close after 30 years in print
    Guitar World Magazine1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Just 78 days after his ex-girlfriend Christina Sandera, 61, passed away from a heart attack, Clint Eastwood, 94, “already has a new girlfriend
    thetransferportalcfb.com7 days ago
    Sydney Sweeney Shamed For Showing Her ‘Balloons’ In Plunging Jumpsuit
    thenerdstash.com2 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady22 hours ago
    'Dying' Al Pacino's Booze Regret: 'Godfather' Icon, 84, Admits He Only Gave Up Drinking When He Started Suffering Brutal Blackouts
    RadarOnline6 days ago
    Kim Kardashian Called ‘Pathetic’ After Getting Blasted by Daughter North West for Not Cooking Dinner for Kids in over 2 Years: ‘A Cry for Help’
    thenerdstash.com4 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber7 days ago
    Timothy Smith Shares Details About Diddy's 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady8 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bosom Buddies' Actress Wendy Jo Sperber: 2 Decades After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza4 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post17 days ago
    “The sports car versions of all our classic models”: Fender’s new top-of-the-line American Ultra II guitars are more advanced than anything it has produced before – and feature its fastest necks yet
    Guitar World Magazine22 hours ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune7 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King17 days ago
    “When you follow this path, all roads lead to one man: Alexander Dumble”: Ian Moore on Dumble's inspiring legacy, the “snake oil” around the iconic amp-maker – and his own quest to design the perfect amp
    Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
    “A man bought this signed Taylor Swift Guitar at a charity auction for $4000, then proceeded to smash it with a hammer”: This Taylor Swift-signed guitar was smashed at auction and went viral – now it has been sold at an even higher price
    Guitar World Magazine1 day ago
    Cillian Murphy net worth revealed as star admits struggles with 'Catholic guilt' over one major pay check
    irishstar.com2 days ago
    How To Develop A Decluttering Mindset!
    Declutterbuzz27 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    Henry Winkler scolded future stepson for calling him Fonzie because he 'panicked' about being typecast
    EW.com2 days ago
    5Q4: Baby the Cat
    Alameda Post29 days ago
    Take Charge! How To Organize Everything In your Home
    Declutterbuzz21 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz22 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy