Guitar World Magazine
He was a ’60s blues firebrand straight out of the “Surrey delta”, before he switched to the Strat and mastered a touch that has never been rivalled – here’s how Jeff Beck forever reshaped the way guitarists think about ‘feel’
By Andy G Jones,2 days ago
By Andy G Jones,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
“What we have in common is that we don’t shred for the sake of it. In my case, it’s because I can’t!” Brian May on his unlikely guitar kinsmanship with Steve Cropper and Billy Gibbons
Guitar World Magazine19 hours ago
“Billy had already played half a solo. The producer said, ‘Can you play the other half?’ I said, ‘Can’t you give him a whole solo and me a whole solo?’” Brian May explains why he was reluctant to share a solo with Billy Gibbons – and what changed his mind
Guitar World Magazine4 days ago
“Probably the broadest, most accessible guitar mag in the world... It has been an absolute privilege”: Total Guitar to close after 30 years in print
Guitar World Magazine1 day ago
Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
Just 78 days after his ex-girlfriend Christina Sandera, 61, passed away from a heart attack, Clint Eastwood, 94, “already has a new girlfriend
thetransferportalcfb.com7 days ago
thenerdstash.com2 days ago
Kristen Brady22 hours ago
'Dying' Al Pacino's Booze Regret: 'Godfather' Icon, 84, Admits He Only Gave Up Drinking When He Started Suffering Brutal Blackouts
RadarOnline6 days ago
Kim Kardashian Called ‘Pathetic’ After Getting Blasted by Daughter North West for Not Cooking Dinner for Kids in over 2 Years: ‘A Cry for Help’
thenerdstash.com4 days ago
Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
M Henderson11 days ago
Bryce Gruber7 days ago
Kristen Brady8 days ago
The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
Camilo Díaz10 days ago
Alameda Post17 days ago
“The sports car versions of all our classic models”: Fender’s new top-of-the-line American Ultra II guitars are more advanced than anything it has produced before – and feature its fastest necks yet
Guitar World Magazine22 hours ago
Palm Springs Tribune7 days ago
Chicago Food King17 days ago
“When you follow this path, all roads lead to one man: Alexander Dumble”: Ian Moore on Dumble's inspiring legacy, the “snake oil” around the iconic amp-maker – and his own quest to design the perfect amp
Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
“A man bought this signed Taylor Swift Guitar at a charity auction for $4000, then proceeded to smash it with a hammer”: This Taylor Swift-signed guitar was smashed at auction and went viral – now it has been sold at an even higher price
Guitar World Magazine1 day ago
Cillian Murphy net worth revealed as star admits struggles with 'Catholic guilt' over one major pay check
irishstar.com2 days ago
Declutterbuzz27 days ago
Dianna Carney15 days ago
Henry Winkler scolded future stepson for calling him Fonzie because he 'panicked' about being typecast
EW.com2 days ago
Alameda Post29 days ago
Declutterbuzz21 days ago
Declutterbuzz22 hours ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0