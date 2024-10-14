Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WDTV

    First snow of the season in the forecast!

    By Ken Meehan,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 9
    Add a Comment
    Delores Price
    22h ago
    I love snow gives us water in summer
    Rubble on the Double
    1d ago
    Let it RIP
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    WATCH: Alligator leaps from Florida floodwater to attack moving truck during Hurricane Milton
    The Staten Island Advance4 days ago
    Kentucky police: Daughter dismembered mother, cooked body parts
    Court TV4 days ago
    Legendary ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Dies After Fall: Mayra Gómez Kemp Was 76
    PopCulture1 day ago
    Man Sees A Bobcat Carrying Something In Her Mouth And Decides To Follow Her
    happywhisker.com9 days ago
    Popular Chain That Closed 18 Years Ago Is Coming Back With 10 Locations
    iheart.com6 days ago
    Florida Man 'Lieutenant Dan,' Who Rode Out Hurricane Milton in a Boat, Drops N-Word During Kick Live Stream
    Complex4 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Rich Florida mom sparks fury after refusing to leave 'Milton proof' mansion as storm batters home
    The Mirror US5 days ago
    Search party forms for missing West Virginia woman
    NewsNation1 day ago
    Pat McAfee Shares Honest Thoughts Following WVU’s Latest Disappointment
    wvsportsnow.com2 days ago
    Hurricane Leslie path: Here's where it's headed
    fox10phoenix.com5 days ago
    South Carolina boy, 9, found in bed with bullet in forehead as shooter left 25 bullets in the door
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    This Humble Small-Town Restaurant In Ohio Will Make You Feel Right At Home
    familydestinationsguide.com2 days ago
    Potential storm 'Nadine' could hit Florida after Hurricane Milton as Sunshine State faces dual threats
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    Northern Kentucky woman's arms, legs, and head cut off and cooked in horror scenes as cops make arrest
    The Mirror US5 days ago
    Disney Departs Florida, Starts New Chapter in Alabama
    disneyfanatic.com2 days ago
    Suspect arrested after reports of threats toward FEMA operations in North Carolina
    CNN2 days ago
    Ohio Wife and Mom Lived 'Exemplary' Life for Decades. Her Secret Exposed Her as a 'Monster'
    People4 days ago
    Tennessee factory worker captured his terrifying final moments on camera and sent them to his daughter
    Daily Mail1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen6 days ago
    Fox Broadcaster Describes Encounter with Bob Huggins at WVU Football Game
    wvsportsnow.com2 days ago
    MAILBAG: Neal Brown's Buyout, Falling Flat, Did Garrett Greene Regress? + More
    West Virginia Mountaineers On SI1 day ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza22 days ago
    Wild Footage Shows Cruise Ship Rocked By Hurricane Milton
    InspireMore6 days ago
    Simple and Delicious: Amish Sloppy Joes Recipe for Any Night!
    Charles3 days ago
    Potential hurricane 'Nadine' is on a path to hit Florida in Milton's wake
    Daily Mail7 days ago
    ‘That text was so cold’: Heartless employer fires employee while she’s evacuated from a devastating hurricane
    wegotthiscovered.com5 days ago
    Nearly 10 million pounds of meat recalled due to listeria concerns
    woay.com1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy