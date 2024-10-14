Open in App
    Roundtable Makes Argument For No-Excuse Absentee Voting

    By Jamil Ragland,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 2
    Maria Saad
    2d ago
    first of all there is no excuse that u can't get to the polls, every employer has to let u go vote. The only people who should be allowed absentee voting are elderly, handicap, people in service. If u really wanted to vote u would get ur a....s out there no excuses. They have early voting hrs. polls open late what more do u want. All these other excuses are b....s
    III%
    2d ago
    There is no "excuse"!!! JUST SAY NO to this absentee ballot ammendment! The absentee ballots should ONLY BE FOR MILITARY, ELDERLY AND DISABLED...End Of Story!
