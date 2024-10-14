Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • fox13memphis.com

    In-person hearings won't resume at Shelby County Juvenile Court, officials say

    By Shelia O'Connor,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune26 days ago
    Duval’s domestic violence homicides hit 8-year low
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA4 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile25 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama28 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile28 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    Judge declares Serenity Towers a chronic public nuisance
    fox13memphis.com22 hours ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA22 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA20 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Serious Injuries in Manassas Pedestrian Crash; Driver Faces DUI Charges
    The Inside Scoop - PWC8 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy