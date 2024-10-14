Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • newsfromthestates.com

    Justice Department says Va., Youngkin illegally striking voters from rolls and more state headlines

    By Staff Report,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Voter purge lawsuits add to disenfranchisement allegations against Youngkin administration
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Campaign finance news: Rudow outraises Edwards in NC-11; Davis leads Buckhout in NC-1
    newsfromthestates.com2 hours ago
    Alabama scheduled to conduct fifth execution of 2024
    newsfromthestates.com9 hours ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Josh Hawley draws rebuke over use of private jets for Missouri Senate campaign
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Gov. Murphy announces medical debt eliminated for 77K families
    newsfromthestates.com10 hours ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    SC students skip school a lot. The problem helps explain their dismal test scores, report finds.
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    James Spann and our misinformation nightmare
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune26 days ago
    Henderson voters asked to increase property taxes for fire services, libraries
    newsfromthestates.com9 hours ago
    Homelessness among seniors rising across New Mexico, especially outside Albuquerque, group says
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio20 days ago
    After Blue Cross, Tufts appeal $15B Medicaid contract, state agrees to reevaluate
    newsfromthestates.com5 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA20 days ago
    Officials urge NC residents to obtain Real IDs prior to the 2025 deadline
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA22 days ago
    Sheehy has falsely characterized Montana’s Native Americans and should have first apologized
    newsfromthestates.com11 hours ago
    Live free and don’t hate: It’s time to stop the rise of hate groups in New Hampshire
    newsfromthestates.com12 hours ago
    State to set up 3 family shelters as many lose motel housing
    newsfromthestates.com6 hours ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy