Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WSMV

    Shooting victim drives himself to hospital, police say

    By Malikka Nation,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Steven R
    2d ago
    I need to study journalism because you guys are writing comedy sketches.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Two women tried to use a $1 million bill at a Dollar General — and they paid the price for it
    MarketRealist3 days ago
    Greenway shooting suspect now in custody
    WSMV19 hours ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Popular Milk Brand Faces Nationwide Recall Due to Undeclared Allergen
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Woman called 911, claiming to be her spouse’s girlfriend, in a bid to pin the murder on the pregnant woman right after she killed her family member while the victim was sleeping in the living room
    Shreveport Magazine4 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    'B----, you not going nowhere until you pay me': Hairdresser holds scissors to face of customer after demanding an extra $50, deputies say
    Law & Crime5 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune26 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Duval’s domestic violence homicides hit 8-year low
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Tenn Out Of Tenn: A Gallery Of Tennessee State Stunners Who Looked Fineee In The Golden Sunshine At Homecoming 2024
    Bossip1 day ago
    Court order stops pipeline construction
    WSMV1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile25 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz25 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz18 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama28 days ago
    Meet The Energetic & Cuddly Puppy Found Abandoned Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney18 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy