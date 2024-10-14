Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WECT

    Professor who suggested shooting men who won’t vote for female presidential nominee leaves university

    By Gabe SwartzGray News staff,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Unsupervised: Juvenile escapes plague many communities with limited tracking nationwide
    WECT2 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Former guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne shot multiple times in ‘random’ attack, reports say
    WECT1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio20 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune26 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz25 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile28 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile25 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA22 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy