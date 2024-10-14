Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC Los Angeles

    Middle-class homeowners are increasingly squeezed by housing costs

    By Jasmine Cui,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    How a rare type of mortgage is landing homebuyers a 3% rate
    NBC Los Angeles1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Key change coming for 401(k) ‘max savers' in 2025, expert says — here's what you need to know
    NBC Los Angeles2 hours ago
    Americans love TJ Maxx. Here's why big brands do, too
    NBC Los Angeles1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post57 minutes ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Redesign alert! Our NBC LA app has a new, customizable weather section
    NBC Los Angeles1 day ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA4 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz13 days ago
    When should you ship your 2024 holiday gifts? USPS releases deadlines
    NBC Los Angeles7 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune26 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz25 days ago
    United Airlines plans $1.5 billion share buyback, forecasts fourth-quarter earnings above estimates
    NBC Los Angeles1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile28 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile25 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy