Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • wvxu.org

    At this Ohio college, students drag race and drift their way to technical degrees

    By The Ohio Newsroom,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Carrie Qualls
    2d ago
    Early morning ? Every day at any time, Easttown is a race track. There is so much traffic and diffently not all students driving crazy. We especially love all the people who pull onto our street and use our driveways as turn arounds. It clearly says no outlet.Wish it was a 2 lane like it used to be.
    NONEWSBROKENPOS
    2d ago
    And they do that on their way to school in the morning!!! Stay away from the west side of Lima early in the mornings!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Bath & Body Works pulls candle after criticism over label that resembled KKK imagery
    wvxu.org2 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post55 minutes ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile25 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune26 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz13 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    Children with autism often targeted by bullying, behavioral health professional says
    wvxu.org1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA22 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA4 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post5 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA13 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy