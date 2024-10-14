Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NECN

    Funeral mass for Ethel Kennedy held Monday

    By Staff and wire reports,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Colleen Gannon
    2d ago
    Ethel went home to her husband Robert Kennedy ⚘️
    Debra Jimenez
    2d ago
    beautiful carry woman,mom,grandmother an much more may she know the lord as her savior 🙏🏻🙏🏻❤🌷🌷🌷🌷
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Ethel Kennedy’s Cause of Death: How Robert F. Kennedy’s Wife Died
    HollywoodLife6 days ago
    Kennedy family gathers for Ethel Kennedy's funeral on Cape Cod
    CBS Boston2 days ago
    Kennedy family gathers to pay tribute to matriarch Ethel Kennedy
    PBS NewsHour2 days ago
    World reacts to horrible Taylor Swift news
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    Cheryl Hines Reacts to Husband RFK Jr.'s Tribute to Late Ethel Kennedy: 'Your Mother Was Very Proud of You'
    People4 days ago
    John F. Kennedy's first casket was buried at sea to keep it out of the hands of the 'morbidly curious'
    War History Online13 days ago
    Death row inmate's bizarre last meal request shocks Texas prison staff
    The Mirror US9 days ago
    Just 78 days after his ex-girlfriend Christina Sandera, 61, passed away from a heart attack, Clint Eastwood, 94, “already has a new girlfriend
    thetransferportalcfb.com8 days ago
    News Anchor Fired During Live Show
    iHeartRadio5 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Lisa Marie Presley claimed she was molested by Priscilla’s boyfriend at age 10 in new memoir
    Page Six7 days ago
    Who Is David Muir Dating? Relationship History Explained
    ComingSoon22 days ago
    ‘Jeopardy!’ Brainstorming Big Names to ‘Replace’ Ken Jennings Due to Ryan Seacrest’s Success
    Closer Weekly6 days ago
    Pope urged at LGBT meeting to reverse church ban on gender-affirming care
    Reuters4 days ago
    Inside Bruce Willis' Last Days: Family of Dementia-Stricken 'Die Hard' Actor, 69, Admit There Has to Be 'Real Deep Acceptance' of Disease's Devastation
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    Carter’s Grave is Vandalized – Again
    bylocalnews.com5 days ago
    Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Reportedly Had Three Other Affairs. In the Last Year
    Pajiba13 days ago
    Top election data analyst says Trump’s odds of winning have suddenly surged - but can’t explain why
    The Independent6 days ago
    What Will Happen to Ethel Kennedy's Engagement Ring From Robert F. Kennedy?
    brides.com5 days ago
    ‘Our amazing grandmother’: Family mourns loss of Ethel Kennedy, widow of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy
    Boston 25 News WFXT6 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    King Charles Diagnosed With Pancreatic Cancer, Given Two Years to Live: Report
    The Hollywood Gossip1 day ago
    Florida Man 'Lieutenant Dan,' Who Rode Out Hurricane Milton in a Boat, Drops N-Word During Kick Live Stream
    Complex4 days ago
    'CBS Mornings' Star Gayle King Hit With Bold Allegations After Tense Interview
    Parade6 days ago
    Largest Barbecue Chain in U.S. Quietly Shuttering Locations
    Taste of Country5 days ago
    'Most handsome men in the world' have been named - and Irish hunk ranks highly above Hollywood A-listers
    Irish Star4 days ago
    Tiffany Trump is going to be a mom
    UPI News5 days ago
    The four presidents who were assassinated in office
    The Week2 days ago
    Michael Douglas Divorced: His History of Marriage with Catherine Zeta-Jones Explained
    The Hollywood Gossip9 days ago
    Celebrities Who Support Donald Trump
    Latin Times2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy