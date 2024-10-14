Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KTVZ

    Swing-state election officials move aggressively to guard against a repeat of 2020’s disruptions

    By CNN Newsource,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Georgia board’s Trump loyalists OK rule to require ballot hand counts despite warnings by state AG
    The Current GA25 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria23 days ago
    Calls for mercy mount as Texas death row inmate faces execution for a crime his advocates say did not happen
    KTVZ8 hours ago
    Barack Obama visits Tucson Friday to campaign for Kamala Harris
    Arizona Luminaria6 hours ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Family members stand behind Lyle and Erik Menendez as they await a decision that could see them released from prison
    KTVZ51 minutes ago
    True Value declares bankruptcy and sells itself to a hardware rival
    KTVZ2 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post49 minutes ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Black Skimmers and Their Strange Bills Amaze Us
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune26 days ago
    Jake E. Lee, former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist, expected to ‘fully recover’ after being shot ‘multiple times’
    KTVZ23 hours ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio20 days ago
    Workers are still experiencing burnout, so why aren't they using workplace mental health resources?
    KTVZ18 hours ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz29 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber7 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile28 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy