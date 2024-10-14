Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KSAT 12

    Harris announces a new plan to empower Black men as she tries to energize them to vote for her

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 695
    Add a Comment
    workinghard6877
    1d ago
    how can it be legal for a candidate that is running for president to stand on the podium and literally proclaim that she willing to buy votes from black men.
    AnonymousM
    1d ago
    THIS IS ILLEGAL TO GIVE MONEY FOR VOTES THT IS CALLED BRIBES! HOW IS SHE ALLOWED TO BRIBE?? IN AN ELECTIONS?.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Um—‘ Kamala Harris Stumped When Asked To Name Three Good Things About Trump At Town Hall
    Mediaite5 days ago
    Warnock says large numbers of Black men voting for Trump is ‘not going to happen’
    The Hill3 days ago
    Kamala Harris’ Doctor Reveals List of Medical Conditions
    TheDailyBeast4 days ago
    World reacts to horrible Taylor Swift news
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    The polls are clear: Kamala Harris’s honeymoon period is over
    the-independent.com5 days ago
    Top election data analyst says Trump’s odds of winning have suddenly surged - but can’t explain why
    The Independent6 days ago
    Melania Trump reveals how Barron has settled into life at NYU after professors sign critical letter against Donald
    The Independent7 days ago
    Harris proposes 1 million forgivable loans to Black entrepreneurs, as Trump makes inroads
    CNBC2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Melania Trump refers to George Floyd as only a 'Black Minneapolis resident' in her memoir
    Business Insider8 days ago
    Michael Strahan Confronts Tim Walz Over Harris Campaign’s Clean Up of His Call to Get Rid of the Electoral College
    Mediaite5 days ago
    Howard Stern Asks Kamala Harris If She’ll Leave the Country If Trump Wins: ‘How Can You Be Safe?’
    Mediaite8 days ago
    Trump tells hurricane victims he'll help cover cost of generators — but only if elected
    Raw Story5 days ago
    Melania Trump Faces Uproar After Being Caught in Fake Charity Scandal
    The New Republic5 days ago
    Tensions Flare Between Biden and Harris’ Teams as Election Looms
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    Harris or Trump? What Chinese people want from US election
    BBC2 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    If You Own Pyrex Measuring Cups, A Check Could Be Waiting For You In The Mail
    DoYouRemember?5 days ago
    Kamala Harris Just Rolled Out One Of The Biggest Proposals Of Her Campaign. Why Haven't You Heard More About It?
    HuffPost5 days ago
    Mark Halperin Warns That Private Polling Shows Kamala Harris ‘In a Lot of Trouble’: ‘She Could Lose All 7’ Swing States
    Mediaite7 days ago
    ‘Flat Out Lie’: North Carolina Governor Nukes Trump For Putting ‘Rescue Workers in Danger’ With Rhetoric
    Mediaite5 days ago
    Kamala Harris Wrecks ‘Utterly Irresponsible’ and ‘Selfish’ Ron DeSantis for Refusing to Take White House’s Calls Amid Hurricane Response
    Mediaite8 days ago
    Family Dollar customer shocked after overhearing employees discussing new product policy: 'It makes me so angry'
    thecooldown.com4 days ago
    JD Vance Awfully Quiet After Report on How His Mom Got Health Care
    The New Republic2 days ago
    J.D. Vance could oust Donald Trump from the presidency under this scenario
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Navy veteran facing years in Dubai prison for travelling with his prescription medication
    breezyscroll.com2 days ago
    Herschel Walker says Obama 'forgot our fight for right to vote' after scolding Black voters against Harris
    Fox News4 days ago
    Extra $2,967 Direct Deposit To All Social Security Holders 2024 – Who Will Get?
    thetransferportalcfb.com3 days ago
    Michael Moore - who correctly called the 2016 election result - says ‘Trump is toast’
    The Independent8 days ago
    'It's hard to believe': MSNBC panel dumbfounded by comments from undecided voters
    Raw Story5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy