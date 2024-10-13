Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • the-independent.com

    Beterbiev vs Bivol official scorecards revealed as Eddie Hearn makes ‘disgusting’ jibe

    By Luke Baker,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Boba tea brand in chaos after Simu Liu’s ‘cultural appropriation’ criticism sparks TikTok firestorm
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    People are registering for Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally to not attend - here’s why the prank won’t work
    the-independent.com8 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Taylor Swift shares announcement on Good Morning America
    the-independent.com14 hours ago
    Duo wounded in Trump’s Pennsylvania rally shooting break silence: ‘I’m sure there was negligence’
    the-independent.com22 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber7 days ago
    Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates
    the-independent.com12 hours ago
    Donald Trump bizarrely claims Democrats want to ban cows
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Kamala Harris set to make surprise appearance on Joe Rogan podcast
    the-independent.com17 hours ago
    Bill Clinton pops into McDonald’s on campaign trail - but his server thinks he’s Joe Biden
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Former CBBC presenter supported after breaking down when saying she ‘failed’ kids
    the-independent.com11 hours ago
    In Memory of Singer Jermaine Stewart: 27 Years After His Tragic Death by AIDS-related Liver Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Paul Schrader stopped watching Joker 2 after 15 minutes because ‘that was enough’
    the-independent.com9 hours ago
    Royal news - live: King Charles faces unusual ‘snub’ as Zara Tindall’s husband lays bare life in royal family
    the-independent.com9 hours ago
    Rodney Dangerfield Suffered Heart Attack On 80th Birthday During TV's 'Tonight Show' with Jay Leno
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    The Feud Between Chad Everett and Lily Tomlin on 'The Dick Cavett Show': A Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Trump’s momentum pushes him to the top of the betting markets for the first time since debate
    the-independent.com22 hours ago
    Big (Mac) Spender! Trump’s campaign has spent a whopping amount on fast food - here’s the breakdown
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Jimmy Kimmel challenges Trump to put his ‘biglyest’ brain to the test
    the-independent.com11 hours ago
    Back to the Future star Lea Thompson slams ex Dennis Quaid over Trump support: 'Stop the Stupid'
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    US Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Venning Fired as Command Chief of 81st Training Wing
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily17 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    South Korea fires warning shots after North Korea blows up road connecting rival neighbours
    the-independent.com17 hours ago
    Why is bitcoin’s price rallying ahead of US elections – and is Donald Trump responsible?
    the-independent.com13 hours ago
    Israel-Lebanon live: Netanyahu tells UN to ‘immediately’ remove peacekeepers from Lebanon after five wounded
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    THAAD missile system: What is the defence system being sent by US to Israel to assist in Middle East conflict?
    the-independent.com17 hours ago
    Lack of citizenship documents might keep many from voting in Arizona state and local races
    Arizona Luminaria27 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy