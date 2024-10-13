Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • vg247.com

    If you're desperate for an Astro Bot sequel, the fact that it's done better than most 3D platformers bar Mario in the past decade in Europe should give you some hope

    By Oisin Kuhnke,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Lies of P will be PS5 Pro enhanced: great news if you like Souls-likes and are made of money
    vg247.com16 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bosom Buddies' Actress Wendy Jo Sperber: 2 Decades After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    After a disastrous second weekend at the box office, Joker: Folie a Deux is apparently already slated for a digital release much earlier than you’d expect
    vg247.com17 hours ago
    A massive Game Freak data breach has seemingly revealed the Switch 2's codename, future Pokémon games, and a whole lot more
    vg247.com1 day ago
    We can't believe we missed Green Day's Dookie being remastered for Nintendo Game Boy
    vg247.com1 day ago
    5 Subtle Signs Your Cat Loves You More Than You Think
    Vision Pet Care14 days ago
    How To Develop A Decluttering Mindset!
    Declutterbuzz27 days ago
    It looks like Bandai Namco staff could be the latest victims of the games industry job cut apocalypse
    vg247.com12 hours ago
    The Zodiac Women Who Don’t Need a Man: Unapologetically Fierce, Independent, and Thriving
    Emily Standley Allard11 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Silent Hill 2 bracelets puzzle solution
    vg247.com1 day ago
    Demon Slayer, Bleach, Dragon Ball, Naruto and now Death Note: Bandai Namco strengthens its stranglehold on licensed anime games
    vg247.com17 hours ago
    Dragon Quest 3 2D-HD is getting its own dedicated development documentary courtesy of Square Enix
    vg247.com1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Helldivers 2 Patch 01.001.104 wraps up Arrowhead's 60 and a bit day plan by aiming to make the Automatons "less frustrating to play against" and unleashing more fun weapon tweaks
    vg247.com16 hours ago
    5Q4: Baby the Cat
    Alameda Post29 days ago
    10 Ways To Overcome Your Decluttering Fears & Anxiety
    Declutterbuzz19 days ago
    Rare and Dangerous Water Pattern Appears Off Florida Coast
    Lisa S. Gerard27 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 hours ago
    'Dark Shadows' Actor John Lasell Dies at 95: A Look Back at His Life and Career
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Please, calm down DC fans, James Gunn promises nothing that's been announced for the new DCU has been canned
    vg247.com16 hours ago
    Silent Hill 2 motel safe code
    vg247.com1 day ago
    The not very all-ages appropriate Witcher is getting an all-ages comic for the little Witcher in your life
    vg247.com2 days ago
    Monopoly Go Fall Fortunes rewards
    vg247.com1 day ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy