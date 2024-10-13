luxurylaunches.com
From Jeff Bezos to Larry Ellison to Mark Zuckerberg, more than half of Americans on the Forbes rich list own Dutch-made superyachts. Dan Snyder’s yacht has a two-story, 12-seater IMAX theater, whereas Walmart heiress Nancy Walton’s yacht is the largest owned by a woman
By Neha Tandon Sharma,2 days ago
By Neha Tandon Sharma,2 days ago
