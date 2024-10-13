Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • davidsonlocal.com

    Six people charged with cruelty to over 40 animals

    By Staff Reports,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 21
    Add a Comment
    Starr LaPradd
    2h ago
    Good job Davidson County Sheriff’s Office! Give these people what they deserve. No animal should ever be mistreated.
    margaret fraser
    1d ago
    treat them like they did these dogs..they each need the death sentence..no sympathy for them as they KNEW WHAT THEY WERE DOING
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Death row inmate's bizarre last meal request shocks Texas prison staff
    The Mirror US8 days ago
    Arkansas father arrested after allegedly killing man he found with his missing 14-year-old daughter
    Fox News2 days ago
    ‘It turned ugly quick’: North Carolina mayor says daughter was denied $750 FEMA aid promised by Kamala Harris after Hurricane Helene ‘wiped out’ her home — here’s how relief assistance works
    moneywise.com5 days ago
    Two teen girls died after one of them invited her 20-year-old cousin to the home to get wasted and he stabbed the girls over 60 times with a knife; cousin charged
    Dayton Daily Mag6 days ago
    Kamala Harris’ Doctor Reveals List of Medical Conditions
    TheDailyBeast3 days ago
    Family Dollar customer shocked after overhearing employees discussing new product policy: 'It makes me so angry'
    thecooldown.com3 days ago
    Every Walmart in America to Close for 24 Hours — Here’s Why
    The Boot6 days ago
    News Anchor Fired During Live Show
    iheart.com4 days ago
    Boy gives his last dollar to someone he mistook as 'homeless.' What he got in return changed his life
    MarketRealist4 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Puerto Rico ‘most wanted’ homicide fugitive arrested in North Carolina
    NewsNation2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Sean “Diddy” Combs seen walking to courthouse in prison clothes
    breezyscroll.com4 days ago
    Juice Recalled Across North Carolina Poses Risk Of 'Serious Illness'
    WHQC HITS 96.16 days ago
    Woman shot sister in the back of the head before taking Lyft to Publix, calling 911, and trying to pin murder on husband's pregnant girlfriend: Sheriff
    Law & Crime4 days ago
    South Carolina boy, 9, found in bed with bullet in forehead as shooter left 25 bullets in the door
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Florida Man 'Lieutenant Dan,' Who Rode Out Hurricane Milton in a Boat, Drops N-Word During Kick Live Stream
    Complex3 days ago
    COVID-19 Treatment Recalled Nationwide Due to Serious Health Risk
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    ‘It’s Just Really Sick’: Harris Supporter Outraged After Anti-Kamala Ad Features Her Talking About Dead Son
    Mediaite6 days ago
    All 1,107 Missing People In Rutherford County, North Carolina, Have Been Safely Located After Hurricane Helene
    The Daily South4 days ago
    Drunk mom complained ‘her chance at a nursing career was over’ after she abandoned severely injured 9-year-old son in crash: Cops
    Law & Crime2 days ago
    Manatees Left Stranded by Hurricane Helene
    Uncovering Florida13 days ago
    Trump tells hurricane victims he'll help cover cost of generators — but only if elected
    Raw Story4 days ago
    North Carolina Woman Charged with 'Burning of Churches' After Setting Fire to Bush Outside House of Worship
    Latin Times6 days ago
    Suspect arrested after reports of threats toward FEMA operations in North Carolina
    CNN1 day ago
    'Some People Never Learn': Polk County Man Out on Bond Caught Again for Same Crime
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile5 days ago
    North Carolina BBQ Left 10 People With Nasty Parasites
    Wide Open Eats1 day ago
    Man loses 11 family members in Hurricane Helene: Report
    GMA6 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy