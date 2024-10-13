Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KTVZ

    They said they were utility workers. But when they left the house, the wife was tied up and the husband was dead

    By CNN Newsource,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 46
    Add a Comment
    Joann Beukelman
    1d ago
    My prayers to her
    Yahsdaughter
    1d ago
    Obidens bs
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Uncooperative’ husband charged after wife goes missing following 'physical' altercation at private club, neighbor hears screams outside home
    Law & Crime6 days ago
    Just 78 days after his ex-girlfriend Christina Sandera, 61, passed away from a heart attack, Clint Eastwood, 94, “already has a new girlfriend
    thetransferportalcfb.com7 days ago
    Death row inmate's bizarre last meal request shocks Texas prison staff
    The Mirror US8 days ago
    Nicole Kidman’s 16-Year-Old Daughter, Sunday-Rose Kidman-Urban, Accused Of Being A ‘Nepobaby’ After Making Runway Debut At Paris Fashion Week
    uInterview.com11 days ago
    Man finds $7.5 million hidden in storage unit he bought for $500
    Indy1007 days ago
    Two teen girls died after one of them invited her 20-year-old cousin to the home to get wasted and he stabbed the girls over 60 times with a knife; cousin charged
    Dayton Daily Mag6 days ago
    14-year-old girl, who said her 79-year-old grandmother was “already dying” and she “helped her die” after beating the woman to death using a walker and a belt, will be tried as an adult
    Dayton Daily Mag10 days ago
    Grandmother Allegedly Left Boy, 8, in Home to 'Spend Time with Friends' Before Accidental Shooting Death: Police
    People6 days ago
    Man Sees A Bobcat Carrying Something In Her Mouth And Decides To Follow Her
    happywhisker.com8 days ago
    Snoop Dogg Is Getting Exposed On Social Media After Claiming On SNF That He’s Been A Die-Hard Steelers Fan Since The 70’s, As New Evidence Proves He Was Blatantly Lying
    Total Pro Sports8 days ago
    I was married with 3 kids when I found out my husband was my cousin -it made me sick to my stomach, but I still love him
    The US Sun4 days ago
    Teacher who went to principal's office and confessed she had 'done something inappropriate' is hit with lawsuit
    Daily Mail5 days ago
    Prison Guard Impregnated By Inmate, Gets Caught Trying To Smuggle Him Drugs
    Wide Open Country3 days ago
    Arkansas father arrested after allegedly killing man he found with his missing 14-year-old daughter
    Fox News2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    US student, 19, was 'drugged and gang-raped' on beach in Italy as two 20-year-olds are investigated
    Daily Mail1 day ago
    Kamala Harris’ Doctor Reveals List of Medical Conditions
    TheDailyBeast3 days ago
    Man meets woman on blind date without realizing it was actually a prank. Then they fell in love for real
    Upworthy3 days ago
    Family Dollar customer shocked after overhearing employees discussing new product policy: 'It makes me so angry'
    thecooldown.com3 days ago
    Boy gives his last dollar to someone he mistook as 'homeless.' What he got in return changed his life
    MarketRealist4 days ago
    Remains Found at Recently Sold Colorado Home Identified as Teen Girl Who Hadn’t Been Seen Since 2005
    People3 days ago
    Couple divorce three minutes after wedding following groom's comment
    Indy1003 days ago
    Woman receives a warning note from a stranger urging her to ‘run’ from her date – while he was in the bathroom
    Upworthy3 days ago
    Supreme Court Rejects R. Kelly Appeal Petition — As the Disgraced Singer’s Ex-Wife Promises to ‘Set So Many Free’ With a New Tell-All Book
    Digital Music News8 days ago
    Parent refuses to pay for daughter's wedding because she's 'too young' and gets called a jerk by son
    The World Around Jae and Beyond3 days ago
    ‘Um—‘ Kamala Harris Stumped When Asked To Name Three Good Things About Trump At Town Hall
    Mediaite4 days ago
    Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”
    goodshomedesign.com4 days ago
    ‘It’s Just Really Sick’: Harris Supporter Outraged After Anti-Kamala Ad Features Her Talking About Dead Son
    Mediaite6 days ago
    Florida man uses plastic wrap to protect his prized Corvette ahead of Milton — turns out he didn’t need to
    the-independent.com5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy