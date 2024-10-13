Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • coloradosun.com

    A 20-year quest to bring back Colorado’s rarest apple that was once thought lost

    By Sue McMillin,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    bill miller
    1d ago
    I am glad they pointed out the length of time apples hang on tree before ready. In Colorado it varies due to the temps and moister. The same tree might be ripe at the end 0f Aug or not until the end of Oct. My own apple tree varies quite a bit. Also, people have varying taste. Hope the Orange Apple is successful.
    Steven Kaskus
    1d ago
    always good to see once lost foods brought Back
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Kamala Harris’ Doctor Reveals List of Medical Conditions
    TheDailyBeast3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    In Colorado, Safeway would be owned by 2 companies post merger. Neither would be Albertsons.
    coloradosun.com1 day ago
    What is the most popular Halloween candy in Colorado?
    FOX31 Denver1 day ago
    Manatees Left Stranded by Hurricane Helene
    Uncovering Florida13 days ago
    Colorado parent uncovers child custody expert's fake credentials
    CBS Denver2 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post21 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bosom Buddies' Actress Wendy Jo Sperber: 2 Decades After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Man Killed in Colorado Mine Incident That Trapped 23 Others Has Been Identified as Guide Who Worked There
    People3 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz18 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz12 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz21 days ago
    State rebuffs claims that mandatory life sentences for people under 21 are unconstitutional
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Big Lots laying off all 349 employees at Apple Valley distribution center
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune25 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy