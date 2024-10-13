vg247.com
Almost 10 years after it first aired, My Hero Academia will be getting its final season in 2025
By Oisin Kuhnke,2 days ago
By Oisin Kuhnke,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sorry, One Piece fans, the anime is going on a break, but luckily there'll be something to keep you going in the meantime
vg247.com2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
M Henderson11 days ago
Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
If you're desperate for an Astro Bot sequel, the fact that it's done better than most 3D platformers bar Mario in the past decade in Europe should give you some hope
vg247.com2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
After a disastrous second weekend at the box office, Joker: Folie a Deux is apparently already slated for a digital release much earlier than you’d expect
vg247.com17 hours ago
Bryce Gruber7 days ago
Demon Slayer, Bleach, Dragon Ball, Naruto and now Death Note: Bandai Namco strengthens its stranglehold on licensed anime games
vg247.com17 hours ago
vg247.com14 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
vg247.com1 day ago
Vision Pet Care14 days ago
Palm Springs Tribune7 days ago
Alameda Post29 days ago
Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
Dianna Carney20 days ago
vg247.com2 days ago
Jacksonville Today17 days ago
Until Dawn 2 isn't confirmed, but hints from a couple of its cast members might just suggest a sequel is on the way
vg247.com1 day ago
The not very all-ages appropriate Witcher is getting an all-ages comic for the little Witcher in your life
vg247.com2 days ago
Helldivers 2 Patch 01.001.104 wraps up Arrowhead's 60 and a bit day plan by aiming to make the Automatons "less frustrating to play against" and unleashing more fun weapon tweaks
vg247.com16 hours ago
vg247.com1 day ago
vg247.com1 day ago
vg247.com1 day ago
It looks like Bandai Namco staff could be the latest victims of the games industry job cut apocalypse
vg247.com12 hours ago
vg247.com1 day ago
vg247.com1 day ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0