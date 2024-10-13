Open in App
    • Guitar World Magazine

    “I got a call – ‘I’m putting a super band together, and I want you to be one of the guitar players.’ The other guitarist was Neal Schon from Santana”: How Les Dudek joined Journey “for two hours”

    By Jackson MaxwellJoe Bosso,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 8
    Add a Comment
    DW
    15h ago
    Hotshot guitarist ,who thought he could replace Duane,according to Butch Trucks
    Johnny Amaro
    2d ago
    Did Les put out an album called Black Rose or was that the name of his band.??
    View all comments
