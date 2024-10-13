Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • coloradosun.com

    Zornio: Colorado’s Proposition 131 has many unknowns. Ranked choice voting isn’t one of them.

    By Trish Zornio,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 24
    Add a Comment
    MarkWalleye
    2d ago
    I voted NO!
    Fred Bauer
    2d ago
    Vote NO ON 131
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Lack of citizenship documents might keep many from voting in Arizona state and local races
    Arizona Luminaria27 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    In Colorado, Safeway would be owned by 2 companies post merger. Neither would be Albertsons.
    coloradosun.com1 day ago
    Manatees Left Stranded by Hurricane Helene
    Uncovering Florida13 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post21 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Star Sherman Hemsley: 12 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile14 days ago
    $59K Lottery Wins in Florida! Tickets Sold in Broward and a Local Publix
    Akeena2 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune25 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza4 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile13 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today5 hours ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    State rebuffs claims that mandatory life sentences for people under 21 are unconstitutional
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria25 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber7 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy