NBC Miami
EXCLUSIVE: Trump leads Harris in Florida, new poll shows
By Hatzel Vela,2 days ago
By Hatzel Vela,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 619
Add a Comment
Laura Jones
10h ago
Allen
19h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Independent5 days ago
the-independent.com5 days ago
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer5 days ago
Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
Mediaite4 days ago
afrobeatzplus.com4 days ago
The New Republic4 days ago
Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
US News and World Report4 days ago
Florida man uses plastic wrap to protect his prized Corvette ahead of Milton — turns out he didn’t need to
the-independent.com5 days ago
The New Republic5 days ago
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer4 days ago
Salon4 days ago
BBC5 days ago
Daily Mail7 days ago
The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
WyoFile15 days ago
‘This is a Big One!’ NBC’s Welker and Kornacki Unveil Shocking New Poll Showing Trump Wiping Out 5 Point Harris Lead to Tie the Race
Mediaite2 days ago
NBC News2 days ago
The Associated Press2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
Raw Story3 days ago
Fox News2 days ago
NBC Miami12 hours ago
Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
Arizona Luminaria23 days ago
NBC Miami7 hours ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.