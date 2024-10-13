Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC Sports

    What NFL games are on today: Week 6 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch

    By Mary Omatiga,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Bills to release Marquez Valdes-Scantling
    NBC Sports5 hours ago
    Chiefs activate Clyde Edwards-Helaire to 53-man roster
    NBC Sports4 hours ago
    Speed Round: NFC North historical through Week 6
    NBC Sports1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    OHIO STATE-OREGON BIG TEN SATURDAY NIGHT THRILLER ON NBC AND PEACOCK IS MOST-WATCHED PRIMETIME BIG TEN CONFERENCE GAME SINCE 2008
    NBC Sports1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Star Sherman Hemsley: 12 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber7 days ago
    Rodney Dangerfield Suffered Heart Attack On 80th Birthday During TV's 'Tonight Show' with Jay Leno
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Too many men: No. 2 Oregon purposely induced late penalty in win over No. 4 Ohio State
    NBC Sports9 hours ago
    NFL flexes Bears-Commanders to 4:25 p.m. in Week 8
    NBC Sports7 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama27 days ago
    NASCAR disqualifies Alex Bowman’s car, putting Joey Logano back into Round of 8
    NBC Sports2 days ago
    Fantasy Fallout: Jets finally acquire Davante Adams
    NBC Sports10 hours ago
    Jeff Ulbrich hopeful Davante Adams can play this week
    NBC Sports6 hours ago
    Elliott proud of his team's effort at the Roval
    NBC Sports2 days ago
    Jerry Jones: I’m not considering coaching change after “very concerning” loss
    NBC Sports2 days ago
    Jerod Mayo: Patriots had a lot of holes on the roster, rebuild isn’t a one-year thing
    NBC Sports1 day ago
    Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 7: Stash Kimani Vidal
    NBC Sports1 day ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 hours ago
    LEIGH DIFFEY, JEFF BURTON, DALE JARRETT, AND STEVE LETARTE DISCUSS NASCAR PLAYOFFS ON MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL THIS WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16, AT 1 P.M. ET
    NBC Sports1 day ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    Titleist debuts new Pro V1, Pro V1x in Las Vegas on anniversary
    NBC Sports7 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy