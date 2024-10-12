Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KUTV

    11-year-old girl dies after falling into Tooele County pond

    By Megan BruggerCristian Sida, KUTV,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    Pantera29573
    16h ago
    I’m so sorry for your loss.🌹
    Silus Buttbuster
    20h ago
    pray for her family and freinds if you will
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Head and hands found in Colorado freezer belong to 16-year-old girl last seen in 2005
    ABC News2 days ago
    11-year-old girl drowns in retention pond in Tooele County
    Deseret News1 day ago
    Just 78 days after his ex-girlfriend Christina Sandera, 61, passed away from a heart attack, Clint Eastwood, 94, “already has a new girlfriend
    thetransferportalcfb.com6 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Nicole Kidman’s 16-Year-Old Daughter, Sunday-Rose Kidman-Urban, Accused Of Being A ‘Nepobaby’ After Making Runway Debut At Paris Fashion Week
    uInterview.com10 days ago
    Carter’s Grave is Vandalized – Again
    bylocalnews.com3 days ago
    Two teen girls died after one of them invited her 20-year-old cousin to the home to get wasted and he stabbed the girls over 60 times with a knife; cousin charged
    Dayton Daily Mag5 days ago
    News Anchor Fired During Live Show
    iHeartRadio3 days ago
    Parent refuses to pay for daughter's wedding because she's 'too young' and gets called a jerk by son
    The World Around Jae and Beyond2 days ago
    Man Sees A Bobcat Carrying Something In Her Mouth And Decides To Follow Her
    happywhisker.com7 days ago
    Couple divorce three minutes after wedding following groom's comment
    Indy1002 days ago
    Passenger With Checked Bag Full of Meth Was Not Arrested Because His Plane Had Already Taken Off
    Latin Times5 days ago
    Man falls to his death while canyoneering in Utah's Zion National Park
    NBC News8 days ago
    Missing fugitive father and three kids are spotted alive and well and living in the wilderness - three years after they vanished without a trace
    Daily Mail6 days ago
    Court docs: Wife fatally shot Utah National Guardsman, hid remains
    Court TV6 days ago
    Woman dies after going overboard from cruise ship
    BBC2 days ago
    Woman receives a warning note from a stranger urging her to ‘run’ from her date – while he was in the bathroom
    Upworthy2 days ago
    Rape-Accused Garth Brooks' First Wife's Shocking Account of His Serial Cheating Revealed — With Country Icon Admitting He Loved Being With 'Up To 8 Women' At Once
    RadarOnline7 days ago
    A woman mysteriously vanished while riding her horse. Now sheriffs fear she was blown into a river
    The Independent6 days ago
    5-month-old girl died after her parents beat her, leaving the baby partially paralyzed, then watched her condition worsen for days instead of taking her to hospital; couple arrested
    Dayton Daily Mag5 days ago
    Arrest made in Park City domestic violence case
    TownLift6 days ago
    ‘That text was so cold’: Heartless employer fires employee while she’s evacuated from a devastating hurricane
    wegotthiscovered.com4 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Gabby Petito describes Utah fight with Brian Laundrie in conversation with female park ranger: bodycam
    Fox News6 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    12 rescued from former Colorado gold mine after fatality during tour
    USA TODAY4 days ago
    Kim Kardashian Called ‘Pathetic’ After Getting Blasted by Daughter North West for Not Cooking Dinner for Kids in over 2 Years: ‘A Cry for Help’
    thenerdstash.com3 days ago
    This 'new' Irish baby name has had a sudden spike in popularity
    Irish Central3 days ago
    Prince Harry issues chilling warning that smartphones are 'stealing children's childhood'
    The Mirror US3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy