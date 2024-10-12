Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ksl.com

    No. 4 Penn State rallies back to beat USC 33-30 in overtime on TE Tyler Warren's record day

    By Greg Beacham, Associated Press,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Locals in the NFL: Tyler Allgeier powers Falcons past Panthers, Clark Phillips seals it
    ksl.com1 day ago
    Cavaliers break ground on new state-of-the-art training facility scheduled to open in 2027
    ksl.com8 hours ago
    Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has surgery to repair posterolateral corner of his right knee
    ksl.com11 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard13 hours ago
    76ers' free agent pickup Paul George leaves preseason game with hyperextended left knee
    ksl.com3 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    Alex Ovechkin is shifting to right wing for the Capitals' second game of the season
    ksl.com10 hours ago
    Ricky Pearsall returns to the 49ers practice for the first time since shooting
    ksl.com7 hours ago
    Eagles coach Nick Sirianni apologizes for his behavior toward fans at the Linc
    ksl.com9 hours ago
    THE JAXSON | The history of Jacksonville’s Norwood neighborhood
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    After one-off lynx sighting, Wyoming surveys yield no proof of wildcats’ return
    WyoFile6 days ago
    Helene strengthens to 100 mph; wind and flooding likely in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Lonzo Ball set to play for first time in nearly 3 years when Bulls meet Timberwolves on Wednesday
    ksl.com6 hours ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA11 days ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Milton’s local impacts
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA26 days ago
    Robert Redford, Jane Goodall join cat fight over Colorado Initiative 91
    David Heitz29 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa expected to play again this season
    ksl.com11 hours ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    French authorities oppose 20-minute red cards promoted by World Rugby
    ksl.com15 hours ago
    Opinion – Antoine Smith-Rouse: A ‘NO’ vote on Amendment 2 is a vote for Kentucky’s future
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy