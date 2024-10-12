Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ksl.com

    Utah sweeps No. 18 Baylor for 3rd straight win, 2nd straight top-25 victory

    By Ella Peterson, KSL.com,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Cavaliers break ground on new state-of-the-art training facility scheduled to open in 2027
    ksl.com8 hours ago
    Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has surgery to repair posterolateral corner of his right knee
    ksl.com11 hours ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post9 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    76ers' free agent pickup Paul George leaves preseason game with hyperextended left knee
    ksl.com3 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile13 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post11 days ago
    State Inspectors Close Florida IHOP – Here’s What They Found
    Akeena19 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria5 days ago
    THE JAXSON | The history of Jacksonville’s Norwood neighborhood
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    Reinhart and Lundell each score twice and Panthers beat Bruins 4-3
    ksl.com10 hours ago
    Ricky Pearsall returns to the 49ers practice for the first time since shooting
    ksl.com7 hours ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile23 days ago
    After one-off lynx sighting, Wyoming surveys yield no proof of wildcats’ return
    WyoFile6 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA20 days ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Eagles coach Nick Sirianni apologizes for his behavior toward fans at the Linc
    ksl.com9 hours ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Georgia board’s Trump loyalists OK rule to require ballot hand counts despite warnings by state AG
    The Current GA24 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Bills running back Cook out vs. Jets, who get back linebacker Mosley and offensive tackle Moses
    ksl.com6 hours ago
    Yearly ‘Antler Alert’ reminds Kentuckians to drive safely and watch for deer
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile27 days ago
    Three measures on Georgia’s ballot, what they mean
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson6 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy