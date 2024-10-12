Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Post Register

    Artopoeus throws, runs for scores, Mocs capitalize on 5 Furman turnovers in 41-10 win

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Bowles says the resilient Buccaneers still trying to establish an identity
    Post Register5 hours ago
    Titans' offseason changes not translating into wins as team can't finish
    Post Register9 hours ago
    'Go back to China'; Woman hit in the face with a mini grill in possible hate crime
    Post Register10 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena9 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Jets' Aaron Rodgers throws a 52-yard Hail Mary to Allen Lazard to end the first half vs. Bills
    Post Registerlast hour
    Broncos are seeking faster starts after getting shut out in first half for third time
    Post Register9 hours ago
    The Giants aren't going anywhere this season unless Daboll can get the offense in gear
    Post Register7 hours ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today12 hours ago
    Josh Norris scores overtime goal to lift Senators past Kings 8-7
    Post Register7 hours ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard13 hours ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Jannik Sinner beats Novak Djokovic to take Shanghai Masters title, Sabalenka reigns in Wuhan
    Post Register1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria5 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Spike Lee's 1st trip, Michael Jordan's welcome to newcomers and more from basketball Hall of Fame
    Post Register13 hours ago
    MLB playoffs averaging 3.33 million viewers through division series, an 18% increase over last year
    Post Register9 hours ago
    THE JAXSON | The history of Jacksonville’s Norwood neighborhood
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    After one-off lynx sighting, Wyoming surveys yield no proof of wildcats’ return
    WyoFile6 days ago
    Reinhart and Lundell each score twice and Panthers beat Bruins 4-3
    Post Register7 hours ago
    Jaguars coach Doug Pederson is trying to stave off a losing culture amid a 1-5 start
    Post Register12 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy