Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WGME

    Connecticut man arrested for DUI after wrong-way crash on I-95

    By WGME Staff,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 20
    Add a Comment
    AP_001507.b5eb87f6077a4f49ad8a9b5a8a37f4eb.0336
    22h ago
    Fucking hell, need pupil dilation scanners in vehicles . This man could have killed innocent people
    Chocoholic
    1d ago
    I was told by a state trooper to try to avoid the far left lane, because wrong way drivers think it's the right hand lane in the (wrong) direction they're driving in.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Serious Injuries in Manassas Pedestrian Crash; Driver Faces DUI Charges
    The Inside Scoop - PWC6 days ago
    Popular Chain That Closed 18 Years Ago Is Coming Back With 10 Locations
    iheart.com5 days ago
    Teacher who went to principal's office and confessed she had 'done something inappropriate' is hit with lawsuit
    Daily Mail4 days ago
    Sean “Diddy” Combs seen walking to courthouse in prison clothes
    breezyscroll.com3 days ago
    Couple finds $100,000 in cash while magnet fishing in NYC – and the police surprisingly told them to keep it
    Upworthy2 days ago
    Shocked Rescuer Immediately Stops Car After Seeing Owner Throw Helpless Puppies Into Stream
    pupvine.com2 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady7 hours ago
    LI man charged with murder for 'senseless' 6-hour backyard torture of high school friend: DA
    1010WINS3 days ago
    Man found hanging from tree inside NYC park after troubling text to roommate: sources
    New York Post4 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Hartford Glow - Purchase Early - 40% Off!
    macaronikid.com1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    'Go back to China'; Woman hit in the face with a mini grill in possible hate crime
    WGME5 hours ago
    Drug-addled stepdad accused of beating boy, 6, with a baseball bat faces serious prison time as he appears in court in spit mask: ‘He’s a monster’
    New York Post4 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena22 days ago
    10 Famous Singers from Connecticut
    Singersroom3 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    Connecticut Team Finds A Disturbing Discovery In A Sealed Container By The Road
    happywhisker.com2 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    2 Conn. inmates end weekslong hunger strike, cite raised awareness of concerns about prison system
    corrections1.com2 days ago
    Aaron Tyler Butler Wanted by U.S. Marshals Service For Alleged State and Federal Crimes
    fugitive.com3 days ago
    Man reportedly hit teen on bike, drove with him on roof for 4 miles, pushed him off, and left
    True Crime News4 days ago
    Maine Guide Mondays: Mailboats on the Midcoast
    WGME12 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy