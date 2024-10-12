KSAT 12
Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting at West Side apartment complex, affidavit says
2 days ago
2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 1
Add a Comment
Karem Cavit
2d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14-year-old killer taunted 16-year-old neighbor about his mother recently dying in a car crash before shooting him: Police
Law & Crime3 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt4 days ago
lawyerherald.com7 days ago
The Mirror US7 days ago
Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
Upworthy2 days ago
Jacksonville Today18 days ago
Kristen Brady7 hours ago
hiphopraisedmetheblog.com3 days ago
face2faceafrica.com1 day ago
Babysitter's Dogs Maul Toddler, 1, to Death Despite Hero Girl, 13, Making 'Every Effort Possible' to Save Boy: Police
People4 days ago
Uncovering Florida8 days ago
Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
The HD Post9 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
The HD Post25 days ago
Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
Lisa S. Gerard13 hours ago
Dianna Carney11 days ago
Akeena19 days ago
The HD Post11 days ago
Jacksonville Today11 days ago
Jacksonville Today4 days ago
Chicago Food King25 days ago
Jacksonville Today26 days ago
Chicago Food King16 days ago
WyoFile28 days ago
David Heitz7 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.