    • howtogeek.com

    5 Myths About Video Game Graphics You Probably Believe

    2 days ago
    Comments / 3
    Brenton
    3h ago
    Resolution is a type of graphics and with advancements in anti aliasing increasing resolution will typically improve visuals. 2 is categorically untrue, a higher refresh rate is better visually and improves response times like mouse input. 3 has been untrue for many years I have not yet played a new game that exceeds my GFX cards capabilities at all ultra. 4 directly contradicts 2. 5 is true for games that bake in stylistic lighting, ray tracing can degrade those stylistic choices. I can only assume this article was written by someone perpetually stuck in 2006.
    Shane W
    1d ago
    this is such a stupid article. yes higher resolution is better graphics that's literally a fact. motion blur always sucks ass. ray tracing kinda sucks. ultra high graphics IS HOW THE GAME IS MEANT TO LOOK. and higher fps ALWAYS means better gameplay. whoever wrote this article has never played a PC in their life
