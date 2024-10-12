Open in App
    • saturdaydownsouth.com

    CFB fans call for Jackson Arnold to start out of halftime break vs. Texas

    By Ethan Stone,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 5
    Eldon Clapp
    1d ago
    First of all we have no receivers to make plays we have a offensive line that can’t control the line and our offensive play caller sucks our defense ain’t much better they can’t tackle and the defensive play caller is getting beat badly !! Truly looks like a team that hasn’t really played much football we have no play makers !! But I knew ou would be in a bad position the first year but dang it I don’t think it will be good next year !! I am a ou fan and have been since 1967 and I will always be but they got to do something way different and they might as well start right now and start making plans !!
