Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • fox10phoenix.com

    Hit-and-run leaves 1 dead in Phoenix, driver located but not arrested

    By Tom Kuebel,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Arizona man found dead in Starbucks bathroom after allegedly shooting himself
    Fox News1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Need a vacation? Here are the destinations with the biggest airfare price drops
    fox10phoenix.com13 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Watch magical moment man proposes under dreamy purple aurora
    fox10phoenix.com2 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    Heartbroken Mom’s Desperate Search for Missing 13-Year-Old Elijah Gumbus Continues in Arizona
    Shine My Crown3 days ago
    CDC releases list of 2024's least sanitary cruise ships: Have you been on one?
    fox10phoenix.com16 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena9 days ago
    This Middle School Teacher Dropped an Arizona Pow Edit… And It’s Epic
    Freeskier Magazine3 days ago
    Texas man held in Las Vegas in deadly 2020 Nevada-Arizona shooting rampage pleads guilty
    The Associated Press3 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady7 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard13 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Photos: Once-in-a-lifetime comet spotted over Arizona
    fox10phoenix.com23 hours ago
    Serious Injuries in Manassas Pedestrian Crash; Driver Faces DUI Charges
    The Inside Scoop - PWC6 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA2 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Family struggles to bring 'hero' father home after falling sick on European cruise
    fox10phoenix.com10 hours ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy