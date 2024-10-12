Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WCVB

    Nearly 3% of Massachusetts voters have already cast ballots for November election

    By Phil Tenser,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 69
    Add a Comment
    John Eastman
    1d ago
    A Blue pleasure just the other day. I couldn't wait to vote against Trump and Vance!💙
    Bidensuckscock
    1d ago
    I will not send in my Ballot because I don't trust the Dumbocrats in the town hall 🖕
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Mail ballots flow in as voter registration deadline nears
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber6 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Giving back is part of being a Boston Bruin
    WCVB2 days ago
    Whole Foods opens new Massachusetts store
    Supermarket News3 days ago
    Illegal migrant accused of raping Massachusetts child is set free, despite ICE detainer
    New York Post4 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz20 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today9 hours ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney25 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA2 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile23 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA20 days ago
    State rebuffs claims that mandatory life sentences for people under 21 are unconstitutional
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Couple Found Dead in Manassas Basement During Welfare Check
    The Inside Scoop - PWC9 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz24 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy