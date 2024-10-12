Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • pelicanpostonline.com

    APSO Arrest Report for the Week of October 3-10

    By Pelican Post,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Pamela Chaisson
    1d ago
    🤣😘cc Bd 😩😩😀😔🥰🥰😛 zz.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Louisiana Deputy Charged with Rape Was Re-Hired by One Sheriff's Office After Being Fired from Another for Misconduct
    Latin Times11 days ago
    Walmart Now Closing Every Louisiana Store On The Same Day
    1130 AM: The Tiger1 day ago
    Woman shot sister in the back of the head before taking Lyft to Publix, calling 911, and trying to pin murder on husband's pregnant girlfriend: Sheriff
    Law & Crime3 days ago
    3 face drug charges after deputies seize marijuana, fentanyl
    NewsNation1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    ‘Swamp People’ Star Arrested in Hunting Sting Operation
    Collider3 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Man murdered in Hammond, suspect arrested
    WWL-AMFM4 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Serious Injuries in Manassas Pedestrian Crash; Driver Faces DUI Charges
    The Inside Scoop - PWC6 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber6 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz4 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz20 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    Meet Lucky: A Loving Goldendoodle Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz22 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena9 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile23 days ago
    Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry shines in cocktail dress amid Ole Miss disappointment
    The Athlete Lifestyle On SI1 day ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    'Happy and curious' Louisiana boy, 13, accidentally shoots himself dead at home in front of two pals
    The Mirror US5 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA20 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz29 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy