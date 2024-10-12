France 24
Oct 7: 'The terrorists didn't care if you were Jewish, Muslim or Christian', they were there to kill
2 days ago
2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 14
Add a Comment
C130-Brimestone
18h ago
Kafil Khan
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PBS NewsHour2 days ago
France 247 hours ago
France 244 days ago
happywhisker.com7 days ago
France 241 day ago
Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
Jacksonville Today18 days ago
Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
North Carolina Hurricane Survivor Dies of Heart Attack After Lack of Cell Service Prevents Husband from Calling 911
Latin Times7 days ago
France 242 days ago
J. Souza14 days ago
The HD Post20 days ago
André Emilio6 days ago
France 242 days ago
David Heitz20 days ago
France 249 hours ago
France 241 day ago
Camilo Díaz4 days ago
France 242 days ago
Camilo Díaz20 days ago
Mississippi News Group10 days ago
Dianna Carney11 days ago
Lisa S. Gerard9 hours ago
The Current GA2 days ago
Camilo Díaz22 days ago
The HD Post25 days ago
'Just came out of nowhere': 73-year-old man slashes 7-year-old girl in the neck in daytime park attack, police say
Law & Crime2 days ago
France 241 day ago
France 2414 hours ago
Jacksonville Today11 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.