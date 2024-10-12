Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • goal.com

    'Playing was scary for him' - Frenkie de Jong return hopes tempered by Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman in concerning fitness update on Barcelona star

    By Ritabrata Banerjee,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    David Ginola 'will never meet granddaughter' as pregnant daughter claims ex-Newcastle & Spurs star 'isn't treating us right'
    goal.com1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    An International Break Hangover? Stats Show Who to Back this Weekend
    goal.com7 hours ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star/Praised Actor River Phoenix: Decades After His Tragic Halloween Death
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza22 days ago
    How To Break The Cycle of Clutter and Depression
    Declutterbuzz13 days ago
    Legal fund fuels American dream for Denver migrants from Venezuela
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Cincinnati Bengals 2024 NFL schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the games
    goal.com1 day ago
    Who is Ted Lasso character Rebecca Welton based on? The inspiration behind part played by Hannah Waddingham
    goal.com1 day ago
    How to watch today's New York Rangers vs Detroit Red Wings NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time
    goal.com20 hours ago
    New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills 2024 Week 6: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time
    goal.com23 hours ago
    Chelsea handed fitness boost as captain Reece James returns to training after hamstring injury
    goal.com4 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy