Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Futurism

    Schools Are Using AI Surveillance to Catch Students Vaping Inside Bathrooms

    By Maggie Harrison Dupré,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 10
    Add a Comment
    frostie
    1d ago
    um what!?!? HELLL NOOOOO
    Jason Crutchfield
    1d ago
    AI is going to really kick off the surveillance state in way we have never thought of. By the way, isn't it illegal to have cameras in bathrooms? As another commenter has already stated, safety is always used as the excuse to take away more of our rights.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Remains Found at Recently Sold Colorado Home Identified as Teen Girl Who Hadn’t Been Seen Since 2005
    People2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Royal Caribbean Just Added Another Item to Its "Ban List"
    J. Souza14 days ago
    Woman With Stomach of Steel Eats Nothing But Cans of Sardines and Somehow Survived to Tell the Tale
    Futurism2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard9 hours ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel27 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today9 hours ago
    Dramatic Footage Shows SpaceX Starship Exploding After Crashing Into the Ocean
    Futurism1 day ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile23 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post28 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
    State rebuffs claims that mandatory life sentences for people under 21 are unconstitutional
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Serious Injuries in Manassas Pedestrian Crash; Driver Faces DUI Charges
    The Inside Scoop - PWC6 days ago
    Man charged, accused of robbing Ashland Turkey Hill store
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA20 days ago
    Scientists Use Human Stem Cells to Restore a Monkey’s Vision
    Futurism13 hours ago
    Man Killed in Colorado Mine Incident That Trapped 23 Others Has Been Identified as Guide Who Worked There
    People2 days ago
    Proposition KK would tax gun, ammunition sales in Colorado, with money going to victim services
    americanmilitarynews.com1 day ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy