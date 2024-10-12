Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC Connecticut

    Why Hurricane Milton produced such strong tornadoes — and why future storms might do so again

    By Evan BushKathryn Prociv,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Royal Caribbean Just Added Another Item to Its "Ban List"
    J. Souza14 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    UNC football player and student coach Tylee Craft, 23, dies after battle with lung cancer
    NBC Connecticut1 day ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Fed Governor Waller sees need for ‘more caution' ahead when lowering interest rates
    NBC Connecticut4 hours ago
    11 people hospitalized after eating toxic mushrooms in Pennsylvania
    NBC Connecticut18 hours ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard9 hours ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz4 days ago
    12-year-old CEO's company has brought in over $100,000: ‘It's been really, really amazing'—this is the best part
    NBC Connecticut7 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber6 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Bestselling author wrote ‘Simplify Your Life' over 30 years ago. Her advice for living with less still stands
    NBC Connecticut2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Are chia seeds or flaxseeds healthier? RD reveals which to eat for protein, gut health
    NBC Connecticut9 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz20 days ago
    Meet Lucky: A Loving Goldendoodle Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz22 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy