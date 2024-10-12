Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WALA-TV FOX10

    7-year-old’s throat cut with knife at park

    By Gray News staff,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 7
    Add a Comment
    angela hanner
    5h ago
    Thank God she is okay God was with that baby Lord cover the babies with your blood 🩸
    angela hanner
    5h ago
    Lock him up please 🙏
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Mom left paralyzed daughter stuck between bed and wall for a week because she wanted her to 'get up on her own': Cops
    Law & Crime10 days ago
    Drunk mom complained ‘her chance at a nursing career was over’ after she abandoned severely injured 9-year-old son in crash: Cops
    Law & Crime1 day ago
    Just 78 days after his ex-girlfriend Christina Sandera, 61, passed away from a heart attack, Clint Eastwood, 94, “already has a new girlfriend
    thetransferportalcfb.com6 days ago
    Erica Ash Passes Away at 46
    TV Grapevine7 days ago
    World reacts as Taylor Swift makes shocking decision
    Next Impulse Sports3 hours ago
    Woman asked to leave ‘all you can eat’ buffet after 4.5 hours and six plates – told she was eating too much
    Upworthy1 day ago
    Death row inmate's bizarre last meal request shocks Texas prison staff
    The Mirror US7 days ago
    Black man found hanged after lawsuit against police
    rolling out5 days ago
    News Anchor Fired During Live Show
    iHeartRadio3 days ago
    Two teen girls died after one of them invited her 20-year-old cousin to the home to get wasted and he stabbed the girls over 60 times with a knife; cousin charged
    Dayton Daily Mag4 days ago
    Popular Chain That Closed 18 Years Ago Is Coming Back With 10 Locations
    iheart.com5 days ago
    Bath & Body Works Apologizes And Pulls Candle Depicting KKK Hood-Like Design
    Hollywood Unlocked3 days ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds2 days ago
    'CBS Mornings' Star Gayle King Hit With Bold Allegations After Tense Interview
    Parade4 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Two Individuals Arrested on Drug Charges in Monroe County
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    Boy gives his last dollar to someone he mistook as 'homeless.' What he got in return changed his life
    MarketRealist3 days ago
    Florida Man 'Lieutenant Dan,' Who Rode Out Hurricane Milton in a Boat, Drops N-Word During Kick Live Stream
    Complex2 days ago
    Family Dollar customer shocked after overhearing employees discussing new product policy: 'It makes me so angry'
    thecooldown.com2 days ago
    Grandmother Allegedly Left Boy, 8, in Home to 'Spend Time with Friends' Before Accidental Shooting Death: Police
    People5 days ago
    'Law & Order' and 'Blue Bloods' Actor Ed Wheeler Dead at 88
    Collider6 days ago
    One person killed, two others rescued after fishing boat gets pulled in generators at Alabama lake dam
    Alabama Now1 day ago
    'Kids Killing Kids': Polk County Sheriff's Office Takes Down Violent Gang Members
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Teacher who went to principal's office and confessed she had 'done something inappropriate' is hit with lawsuit
    Daily Mail4 days ago
    Florida man uses plastic wrap to protect his prized Corvette ahead of Milton — turns out he didn’t need to
    the-independent.com4 days ago
    Woman Arrested for Felony Fentanyl Possession in Tishomingo
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    Man talks about death of bride after two weeks of marriage
    WALA-TV FOX105 hours ago
    Tiny baby kept in sandwich bag finally goes home
    BBC3 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Sharon Osbourne Looks Unrecognizable in Unearthed Photos Shared by Son Jack
    Parade4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy