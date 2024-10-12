WALA-TV FOX10
7-year-old’s throat cut with knife at park
By Gray News staff,2 days ago
By Gray News staff,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 7
Add a Comment
angela hanner
5h ago
angela hanner
5h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mom left paralyzed daughter stuck between bed and wall for a week because she wanted her to 'get up on her own': Cops
Law & Crime10 days ago
Drunk mom complained ‘her chance at a nursing career was over’ after she abandoned severely injured 9-year-old son in crash: Cops
Law & Crime1 day ago
Just 78 days after his ex-girlfriend Christina Sandera, 61, passed away from a heart attack, Clint Eastwood, 94, “already has a new girlfriend
thetransferportalcfb.com6 days ago
TV Grapevine7 days ago
Next Impulse Sports3 hours ago
Woman asked to leave ‘all you can eat’ buffet after 4.5 hours and six plates – told she was eating too much
Upworthy1 day ago
The Mirror US7 days ago
rolling out5 days ago
iHeartRadio3 days ago
Two teen girls died after one of them invited her 20-year-old cousin to the home to get wasted and he stabbed the girls over 60 times with a knife; cousin charged
Dayton Daily Mag4 days ago
iheart.com5 days ago
Hollywood Unlocked3 days ago
Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
shefinds2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
Mississippi News Group10 days ago
Boy gives his last dollar to someone he mistook as 'homeless.' What he got in return changed his life
MarketRealist3 days ago
Florida Man 'Lieutenant Dan,' Who Rode Out Hurricane Milton in a Boat, Drops N-Word During Kick Live Stream
Complex2 days ago
Family Dollar customer shocked after overhearing employees discussing new product policy: 'It makes me so angry'
thecooldown.com2 days ago
Grandmother Allegedly Left Boy, 8, in Home to 'Spend Time with Friends' Before Accidental Shooting Death: Police
People5 days ago
Collider6 days ago
One person killed, two others rescued after fishing boat gets pulled in generators at Alabama lake dam
Alabama Now1 day ago
Uncovering Florida20 days ago
Teacher who went to principal's office and confessed she had 'done something inappropriate' is hit with lawsuit
Daily Mail4 days ago
Florida man uses plastic wrap to protect his prized Corvette ahead of Milton — turns out he didn’t need to
the-independent.com4 days ago
Mississippi News Group1 day ago
WALA-TV FOX105 hours ago
BBC3 days ago
Uncovering Florida19 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.