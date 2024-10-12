Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC Sports

    What college football games are on today: Week 7 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch

    By Mary Omatiga,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Analyzing Smith's dominance for Ohio State
    NBC Sports4 hours ago
    Florida QB Graham Mertz’s season and his college career are over because of a knee injury
    NBC Sports6 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    OHIO STATE-OREGON BIG TEN SATURDAY NIGHT THRILLER ON NBC AND PEACOCK IS MOST-WATCHED PRIMETIME BIG TEN CONFERENCE GAME SINCE 2008
    NBC Sports7 hours ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    UPDATE: Larson wins Roval; Logano in after Bowman DQ; Tyler Reddick rallies from crash to advance
    NBC Sports1 day ago
    Results, points after Alex Bowman disqualified from NASCAR Cup playoff race at Roval
    NBC Sports22 hours ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz20 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Lions: Aidan Hutchinson’s surgery to repair fractured tibia and fibula was successful
    NBC Sports9 hours ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard9 hours ago
    Doug Pederson: I don’t think Andre Cisco meant to point a finger at anyone
    NBC Sports7 hours ago
    Mets vs. Dodgers NLCS Game 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats
    NBC Sports1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Joey Logano after seeing NC storm damage: ‘It was worse than I thought it was going to be’
    NBC Sports2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Highlights: St Andrews Links Collegiate, Round 1
    NBC Sports3 hours ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Jerry Jones suffers the worst home loss of his career on his 82nd birthday
    NBC Sports22 hours ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA20 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy