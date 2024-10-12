Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NPR

    6 facts about false noncitizen voting claims and the election

    By Jude Joffe-Block,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 147
    Add a Comment
    Constitutional REPUBLIC
    2d ago
    npr is propaganda Trash 🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕
    Elizabeth Bigelow
    2d ago
    more bs.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Trump tells hurricane victims he'll help cover cost of generators — but only if elected
    Raw Story3 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
    The Justice Department says Virginia is illegally striking voters off of voter rolls
    NPR2 days ago
    Top election data analyst says Trump’s odds of winning have suddenly surged - but can’t explain why
    The Independent4 days ago
    Judge Sides with Republicans, Refuses to Reopen Georgia Voter Registration Disrupted by Hurricane
    Latin Times3 days ago
    Trump’s Chilling Threat After Harris Interview Catches the FCC’s Eye
    The New Republic4 days ago
    Melania Trump reveals how Barron has settled into life at NYU after professors sign critical letter against Donald
    The Independent5 days ago
    ‘It turned ugly quick’: North Carolina mayor says daughter was denied $750 FEMA aid promised by Kamala Harris after Hurricane Helene ‘wiped out’ her home — here’s how relief assistance works
    moneywise.com4 days ago
    ‘It’s Just Really Sick’: Harris Supporter Outraged After Anti-Kamala Ad Features Her Talking About Dead Son
    Mediaite5 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    'This is voter fraud': FBI alerted as Elon Musk's mom accused of committing federal crime
    Raw Story8 days ago
    ‘Um—‘ Kamala Harris Stumped When Asked To Name Three Good Things About Trump At Town Hall
    Mediaite3 days ago
    Melania Trump claims Barron was refused a bank account because of ‘cancel culture’
    The Independent5 days ago
    Melania Trump says the Obamas didn't give her enough time to renovate the White House
    Business Insider6 days ago
    Family Dollar customer shocked after overhearing employees discussing new product policy: 'It makes me so angry'
    thecooldown.com2 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria21 days ago
    New rules should make methadone easier to get, but change is slow in many places
    NPR2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    This year's 'October surprise' may be no surprise at all
    NPR1 day ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Michael Moore - who correctly called the 2016 election result - says ‘Trump is toast’
    The Independent7 days ago
    State rebuffs claims that mandatory life sentences for people under 21 are unconstitutional
    WyoFile28 days ago
    In outreach to Black men, Harris to vow to legalize weed, protect crypto
    NPR14 hours ago
    Fact Check: JD Vance Owns Company That Sells American Real Estate to Foreign Investors?
    Snopes5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy