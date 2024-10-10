Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC Washington

    Inflation rate hit 2.4% in September, topping expectations; jobless claims highest since August 2023

    By Jeff Cox,CNBC,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Social Security Administration announces 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment for 2025, lowest increase since 2021
    NBC Washington2 days ago
    Social Security cost-of-living adjustment: How much will recipients get in 2025?
    NBC Washington2 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Fast and Fur-ious: Driver dressed as Cookie Monster caught speeding in Germany
    NBC Washington1 day ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile11 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama24 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Trump’s Tirade: Full Transcript of His Attacks on Howard Stern and Whoopi Goldberg After Positive Harris Interviews
    Palm Springs Tribune1 day ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    How a homeowners insurance provision can help with living expenses after a natural disaster
    NBC Washington1 day ago
    ‘Financially assaulted': Virginia man loses $272K to online scammer
    NBC Washington2 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA14 days ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post6 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria22 days ago
    The Weekend Scene: Caps 50th season home opener and more to do around DC
    NBC Washington2 days ago
    Ex-FTX exec who helped finance lover's congress run in NY updates LinkedIn job to ‘inmate'
    NBC Washington1 day ago
    How to help people affected by Hurricane Milton
    NBC Washington1 day ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy