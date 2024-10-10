Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • newsfromthestates.com

    Miyares joins multi-state lawsuit against federal change to nursing home staffing

    By Charlotte Rene Woods,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Take2
    1d ago
    Nursing homes in Washington charge between $6,000 for a shared room or $10,000 a month or more for a private room. I think for that amount of money they should have 24-hour care. The problem the nursing homes have they don't pay the staff enough. Total greed by the corporations who own the nursing homes. We need to take care of our young and our old.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group14 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today28 days ago
    Appeals court rules Gallegos’ divorce records should be unsealed
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Kentucky sheriff charged in judge's murder did not plan killing, caught in 'heat of passion': lawyer
    Fox News3 days ago
    U.S. House Democrats call for immediate FEMA funding for hurricane response
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida6 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Exams conclude for final 3 defendants charged in 2020 Michigan fake elector scheme
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    In rural WA, a ‘constitutional sheriff’ and his growing posse provoke controversy
    newsfromthestates.com20 hours ago
    “Should we be worried?”: Another well blowout in West Texas has a town smelling of rotten eggs
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Federal appeals court won’t block decision limiting Alabama absentee ballot law
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Stockard on the Stump: You can’t watch Big Orange football without shopping and dining
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Tear down this wall
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    In Fairbanks, Begich and Peltola offer sharply different views of federal spending in Alaska
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    The Greenbrier Hotel is again slated for public auction, but attorney says it’s ‘procedural’
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Chittenden County man dies from eastern equine encephalitis
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy