Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • seniorresource.com

    2025’s Major Change to the Medicare Part D Donut Hole

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Guest
    1d ago
    I don't know who they think they are fooling my prescription plan was $3.90 a month zero copays on my prescriptions it is going up to $38.90 needless to say I'm going back to the VA for my prescriptions which will be over $200 less a year than if I stay with my current plan people need to realize there really isn't any significant savings for the majority of us sure they capped insulin but screwed the rest of us
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Get Ready for These 6 Major Medicare Changes in 2025
    The Motley Fool10 days ago
    Which Medicare Option is Right for You?
    seniorresource.com5 days ago
    Medicare Advantage star ratings 2025—Who are the winners and losers?
    FierceHealthcare1 day ago
    Five Ways You Might Actually be Killing Your Cat
    kittentoob.com1 day ago
    Medicare costs for retired Americans soon to see major changes
    TheStreet9 hours ago
    Medicare Is Quietly Limiting Access to This Money-Saving Benefit in 2025
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Avoid These 4 Medicare Open Enrollment Mistakes
    Jesse Slome7 hours ago
    Get ready for more money: Social Security payments rise from October 10
    thetransferportalcfb.com9 hours ago
    Largest Barbecue Chain in U.S. Quietly Shuttering Locations
    The Boot1 day ago
    Kamala Harris’ Doctor Reveals List of Medical Conditions
    TheDailyBeast15 hours ago
    Seniors Losing Medicare Advantage Plans in 22 States; California & New York Expand Options
    Jesse Slome4 days ago
    'He's deeply ill': MNSBC panelists lay out evidence Trump is mentally unfit for presidency
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Medicare vs. Medicare Advantage: sales pitches are often from biased sources, the choices can be overwhelming and impartial help is not equally available to all
    The Conversation U.S.2 days ago
    CMS Releases Preliminary Drug List for Medicare $2 Drug List Model
    ajmc.com2 days ago
    Here are 7 things you should leave out of your will in the US if you really care about your loved ones
    moneywise.com1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    2025 Medicare Advantage Plan Star Ratings Decline; Check Your Plan Now Before Sign-up Begins
    Jesse Slome15 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Fact Check: Trump Donated $25M to Hurricane Relief?
    Snopes1 day ago
    US health agency releases 2025 quality ratings for Medicare plans
    Reuters2 days ago
    New requirements for tobacco purchases in effect
    spectrumlocalnews.com4 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile11 days ago
    20 Lifestyle Trends Baby Boomers Lived Through
    seniorresource.com2 days ago
    Kamala Harris Just Rolled Out One Of The Biggest Proposals Of Her Campaign. Why Haven't You Heard More About It?
    HuffPost1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post26 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida15 days ago
    3 Reasons Why No-Contact Families Are Becoming a New Norm
    psychologytoday.com1 day ago
    Eighty jobs lost as furniture firm goes bust again
    BBC10 hours ago
    Black Employee Sues Company For Sending Police to His Home for A ‘Wellness Check’
    Black Enterprise13 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy